 Mara Group enters Africa smartphone market - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 – Shanghai
Mobile 360 Eurasia
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Mara Group enters Africa smartphone market

08 OCT 2019

Rwanda-based Mara Group took the wraps off its first smartphones, as it aimed to pioneer a made in Africa push and boost the country’s ambitions to become a technology hub for the region.

In a launch event, the conglomerate launched the Mara X and Mara Z, alongside a new smartphone factory in Rwandan capital city Kigali, which it claimed is the continent’s first.

The Mara X is priced at $159 and features a 5.5-inch HD+ display offering a resolution of 720 x 1440 pixels. It sports a 3MP rear and 5MP front camera, and comes with 16GB of internal memory and 1GB RAM. The higher-end Mara Z costs $229 and offers a 5.7-inch ultra-HD display, a 13MP camera front and rear, and 32GB of storage and 3GB RAM. Both run Android.

Mara Group’s smartphones will compete with Samsung, a dominant player in the African market, along with non-branded phones, which also have a large presence in the continent.

CEO Ashish Thakkar told Reuters the company was the first pure smartphone manufacturer in Africa. He said rivals assemble the devices in Egypt, Ethiopia, Algeria and South Africa, but import the components required.

“We are actually the first who are doing manufacturing”, he said. “We are making the motherboards, we are making the sub-boards during the entire process. There are over 1,000 pieces per phone.”

The factory cost around $24 million, said Thakkar, and has capacity to produce 1,200 phones per day. It employs 200 people.

Also at the launch ceremony, Rwandan president Paul Kagame said he hoped Mara’s move would increase the country’s mobile phone penetration, which currently stands at around 15 per cent.

Back

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

Minister calls for Africa-wide digital effort

Regulator urges development of finance partnerships

Rwanda minister issues warning over digital divide
M360 2018 Africa - News

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Need for Swede

Mobile Mix: Societies, Scotland and San Diego

Feature video: Mobile 360 Digital Societies highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association