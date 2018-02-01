Nintendo steps up smartphone play

Nintendo will launch a second Super Mario-based smartphone game as it looks to boost its share of the mobile gaming market.

The first game based on the series, Super Mario Run, surpassed 200 million downloads in October 2017, but Nintendo said at the time the game had “not yet reached an acceptable profit point”.

Mario Kart Tour will launch sometime in Nintendo’s next fiscal year, which runs from April, and expands on a growing range of mobile products from the Japan-based gaming company, which include Fire Emblem Heroes and Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp.

The checkered flag has been raised and the finish line is near. A new mobile application is now in development: Mario Kart Tour! #MarioKartTour Releasing in the fiscal year ending in March 2019. pic.twitter.com/8GIyR7ZM4z — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) February 1, 2018

In an earnings presentation, the company said there are three main goals for its smart device business: using smartphones as a platform to reach the maximum number of consumers; growing the business into a pillar of revenue; and creating “synergy with our dedicated video game systems to maximise the potential of our overall business strategies.”

It is also developing more apps.

Nintendo generated a profit of JPY116.5 billion ($1.2 billion) in its fiscal Q3 (calendar Q4), an increase of 261 per cent year-on-year and its highest quarterly profit since December 2009. The company credited the increase to the success of its Switch console and Switch games including Super Mario Odyssey and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.

Revenue in the quarter of JPY482.97 billion yen was up 177 per cent year-on-year.

In December 2017, Nintendo reportedly began a hunt for new partnerships with software developers in a bid to step up its push into smartphone games.