English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Latin America 2017
Mobile 360 – Europe 2017
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Daily
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Nintendo steps up smartphone play

01 FEB 2018

Nintendo will launch a second Super Mario-based smartphone game as it looks to boost its share of the mobile gaming market.

The first game based on the series, Super Mario Run, surpassed 200 million downloads in October 2017, but Nintendo said at the time the game had “not yet reached an acceptable profit point”.

Mario Kart Tour will launch sometime in Nintendo’s next fiscal year, which runs from April, and expands on a growing range of mobile products from the Japan-based gaming company, which include Fire Emblem Heroes and Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp.

In an earnings presentation, the company said there are three main goals for its smart device business: using smartphones as a platform to reach the maximum number of consumers; growing the business into a pillar of revenue; and creating “synergy with our dedicated video game systems to maximise the potential of our overall business strategies.”

It is also developing more apps.

Nintendo generated a profit of JPY116.5 billion ($1.2 billion) in its fiscal Q3 (calendar Q4), an increase of 261 per cent year-on-year and its highest quarterly profit since December 2009. The company credited the increase to the success of its Switch console and Switch games including Super Mario Odyssey and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.

Revenue in the quarter of JPY482.97 billion yen was up 177 per cent year-on-year.

In December 2017, Nintendo reportedly began a hunt for new partnerships with software developers in a bid to step up its push into smartphone games.

Author

Saleha Riaz

Saleha joined Mobile World Live in October 2014 as a reporter and works across all e-newsletters - creating content, writing blogs and reports as well as conducting feature interviews...More

Read more

Related

PayPal eyes China opportunity, loses eBay role

Lenovo mobile struggles continue

Docomo profit surges on company-wide growth
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: CES 2018 Review

Feature: A smart review of 2017

Feature: Huawei MBBF17 Day2 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association