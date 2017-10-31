English
HomeAppsNews

Super Mario Run fails to please Nintendo

31 OCT 2017

Super Mario Run surpassed 200 million downloads worldwide since launching last December, revealed Nintendo, but the game still has “not yet reached an acceptable profit point”.

The Japanese gaming giant, which made the statement in its latest quarterly earnings announcement, also revealed that 90 per cent of those 200 million downloads came from outside its home market.

Indeed, the number of downloads may not necessarily reflect the amount of profit made, given that the app is free to download but accessing the full game costs $9.99.

Nintendo did not break out any conversion rates, but added that Super Mario Run had helped the company learn about game development, as it continues to expand into the segment.

This is also not the first time Nintendo has suggested it is disappointed with the performance of the game.

In February, the company’s president Tatsumi Kimishima said growth in the number of consumers who purchased the full version had been relatively slow compared to overall downloads.

Fire Emblem Heroes delivers
Indeed, Nintendo appeared a lot happier with another game, Fire Emblem Heroes, which it debuted in February.

Despite not releasing any figures for the game, Nintendo said it had been successful following several updates that took into account user feedback.

“As a result, we are on track to meet our overall business objectives, including our profit objectives,” added the company.

Along with Super Mario Run, Fire Emblem Heroes and another game, Miitomo, Nintendo is planning to release its fourth mobile game, Animal Crossing, in November.

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

