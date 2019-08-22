 Google Play Store gets a makeover - Mobile World Live
Home

Google Play Store gets a makeover

22 AUG 2019

Google rolled out a revamped version of its Play Store, introducing updates meant to make it easier for users to find the apps they’re looking for.

A new navigation bar includes separate tabs for games, apps, books, and movies and TV, but scraps a legacy tab for music, which has been relegated to a secondary menu.

Additionally, listing pages have been reconfigured to display key app information, including download totals, reviews and age rating, at the top of the page alongside an enlarged install button.

In a blog post, Google said the changes are meant to “deliver a cleaner, more premium store that improves app discovery and accessibility” for its more than two billion monthly active users.

However, TechCrunch noted the redesign, which also standardises the shape of app icons for a uniform appearance, heavily favours an Apple-like aesthetic.

Google’s decision to put games front and centre on its new menu, at least, likely has little to do with Apple. App Annie data showed the genre accounted for more than a third of all downloads and nearly 75 per cent of spending across Apple’s App Store and Google Play in Q2.

Diana Goovaerts

Apps

