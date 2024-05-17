Telia group COO Rainer Deutschmann (pictured) is set to leave the business at the end of May, marking another change in the operator’s executive team following the exits of its CEO and CFO in the last eight months.

Deutschmann’s role is set to be taken over on a temporary basis by CIO Hein Muskens until a permanent replacement is announced.

Telia stated Deutschmann is leaving to “pursue opportunities outside the company”, having been on its executive management team since September 2020.

The operator credited the outgoing executive with “driving the company’s digital transformation to become more agile with simplified operations”.

Telia president and CEO Patrik Hofbauer added Deutschmann’s work had “simplified and reduced the company’s legacy products and platforms, standardised, scaled and modernised our network and IT assets, and returned the business to growth”.

The upcoming departure is the latest move in what has been a period of change at the helm of the operator, with its previous CEO Allison Kirkby leaving for UK operator BT at the end of January and a switch of CFO in September 2023.