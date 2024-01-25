CEO of events company Web Summit Katherine Maher (pictured) announced she would step down in March after a stint of less than six months to head up US media company National Public Radio (NPR).

Maher broke the news on X, stating she would take on the NPR role on 25 March, but intends to stay on Web Summit’s board.

The executive was named as CEO of Web Summit in late October 2023 to replace Paddy Cosgrave, who resigned after he made comments about Israel which caused big name brands including Alphabet and Meta Platforms to pull out of its flagship event in November 2023.

Cosgrave still owns 80 per cent of Web Summit, but is no longer actively involved.

“I’ve absolutely loved my time with Web Summit,” Maher wrote, citing the team’s “talent, energy and frankly, general good vibes, and this appreciation has only grown with each passing week”.