Vodafone’s Romanian unit inked a six-year partnership with Ericsson to modernise its infrastructure and boost 5G deployments, part of a broader strategy to improve its network and support digital initiatives.

Under the deal, Ericsson will provide its RAN technology to advance Vodafone Romania’s existing network, including products from the vendor’s radio system portfolio and massive MIMO technology.

The companies claimed the partnership “redefines connectivity standards in Romania” and forms part of the operator’s multi-year strategy to support the potential of domestic businesses and society.

Chief network officer at Vodafone Romania Nicolae Vilceanu said partnering with Ericsson gives it “the technological fundamentals in our endeavour to standalone 5G networks”.

Vodafone Romania will also deploy the vendor’s latest generation of radios and basebands capable of reducing network energy consumption, with the partners noting the collaboration backs Romania’s digital and green economy transition.

The operator piloted the launch of 5G in Romania in 2019 and forked out €122.5 million in a spectrum auction in 2022.