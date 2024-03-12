INTERVIEW: Singtel Group CEO Yuen Kuan Moon (pictured) told Mobile World Live the GSMA’s Open Gateway initiative holds the potential to give mobile operators the tools to create new revenue streams, such as enabling banks and consumers to reduce fraud by making transactions more secure.

“The value we create is not about how we charge for the APIs. The value we create is how much benefit we gain by reducing fraud,” he said, adding this is just one example.

Yuen declared many mobile operators are “excited about the move”, noting for the first time in many years they are able to look at opening up their APIs in a standardised and consistent manner which “gives us the global scale we need to attract applications to solve real-world problems”.

He explained with so many different operators around the world participating, “we’ve made tremendous progress in just one year”, with the focus on deploying commercial solutions rather than just agreeing standards.

In its first Open Gateway offering, Singtel last week partnered with rival M1 to introduce a suite of APIs enabling enterprises to access real-time network data for authentication and fraud detection.

