Ericsson backed LTE and 5G to deliver significant benefits to the rail industry spanning operational efficiency, safety and improved customer service as it pressed the case for updating systems running on a railway-specific version of GSM.

The vendor outlined its contribution to the Future Railway Mobile Communication System (FRMCS) which it states will ultimately replace the GSM-R standard currently used in the rail sector with LTE and 5G, in turn boosting safety by providing real-time data exchange between trains.

In documents detailing its participation at the rail industry’s forthcoming InnoTrans trade fair, Ericsson explained it is jointly leading development of FRMCS with the International Union of Railways.

“We believe that 5G and FRMCS technologies will drive rail communication into a new era, improving safety, efficiency and the passenger experience”, Magnus Packendorff, head of mission critical at Ericsson, said.

Ericsson is “committed to collaborating with railways and mobile operators” to provide “high-performing, resilient and secure connectivity”, Packendorff said, asserting this is an essential element for passenger and freight trains.

The executive explained FRMCS is an opportunity for the rail sector to bring in technologies which can boost day-to-day operations along with their emergency response capabilities.

Ericsson also intends to highlight the benefits of providing 5G corridors along rail lines, which it noted enables train operating companies various opportunities to tap the higher data rates the technology offers to provide infotainment services, real-time travel updates and an overall enhancement to communications.

The European Union Agency for Railways states GSM-R is deployed across the region, enabling communication between train drivers and control centres through features including group chats, location-dependent addressing and emergency calling, among others.