Ericsson announced Fadi Pharaon, SVP, head of market area Middle East and Africa and a member of its executive team (pictured), would leave at the end of August to pursue other opportunities.

Pharaon held his current position since 2019 and served in various management roles with Ericsson during a 26-year career.

Ericsson stated it would announce a successor “in due course”.

Prior to his current role, Pharaon was VP for Networks and Managed services in Europe and Latin America.

CEO Borje Ekholm stated Pharaon had “contributed immensely to Ericsson with his deep knowledge of our industry, customer focus, business acumen and leadership skills”.

Pharaon stated he would follow “Ericsson as it continues to progress and execute on our strategy to strengthen leadership in mobile networks, drive a focused expansion in enterprise and pursue cultural transformation”.