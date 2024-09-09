Ooredoo Kuwait outlined a plan to jointly develop digital technology for the transportation sector with specialist OWS Automotive, a move positioned by the operator as being aligned to the country’s national development plan.

The memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the pair will focus on developments for smart fleets and defence services, but will also explore other road management and IoT applications.

Ooredoo Kuwait highlighted the collaboration would use the strength of both companies to “spearhead joint projects that bridge the public and private sectors”, and align with Kuwait’s national goals.

“This MoU underscores the critical role of strategic partnerships in the smart fleet solutions and automotive industry, where sustainability and reliability are paramount,” the operator added. “It establishes a framework for the two companies to collaborate on achieving shared goals and exploring new growth opportunities”.

OWS Automotive is a provider of automotive services to customers around the globe. Its primary business is in providing services for corporate fleets and governments, including solutions for first response, parts manufacturing and fleet maintenance.

Ooredoo added its partner’s “extensive experience across both government and private sectors worldwide, including more than a decade in the Middle East” meant it was “well-positioned to drive this collaboration forward”.