Apple announced it would host a new product launch at its headquarters on 9 September, which would include new AI features and updates to its iPhones, watches and AirPods.

The tech giant stated the theme of the event is It’s Glowtime, which Bloomberg reported could reference an interface used by a new Siri digital assistant in its latest devices.

Apple’s iPhone 16 smartphones will include new AI elements the company talked up at its developer conference in June.

Based on the developer conference, it is expected executives will highlight the use of AI-enabled Apple Intelligence on its iPhone, iPad and MacBook laptops.

Bloomberg reported the tech giant will also reveal updates to its smartwatch line-up and retooled AirPods.

The event and updated devices are key to reviving Apple’s slumping growth as it posted a decline in iPhone sales and a revenue decrease in China in the three months to 29 June.

Apple’s event is scheduled to start at 1 pm US Eastern Time at its California headquarters.