Accenture moved to tap what it stated is surging demand for silicon by acquiring Excelmax Technologies, an India-based semiconductor design services provider specialising in consumer devices, data centres, AI and computational platforms enabling the technology’s deployment.

The consulting company stated Excelmax Technologies will further grow its silicon design and engineering capabilities, while opening access to the Indian company’s customers in automotive, telecoms and high-tech industries.

Accenture cited solid demand for silicon design engineering capabilities, “driven by the proliferation of data centres and the increasing use of AI and edge computing”.

It noted high levels of consumer demand for electronics as another factor “driving new investments in the chip design space”.

Accenture explained Excelmax Technologies was founded in 2019 and provides “high level design to detailed physical layout ready for manufacturing” along with “full turnkey execution”. The acquisition involves around 450 staff specialising in areas including “emulation, automotive, physical design, analogue, logic design and verification”.

Karthik Narain, group chief executive, technology at Accenture, said the advent of technologies including genAI and growing numbers of connected products means “more intricate, specialised chips with enhanced performance and efficiency are required”.

Accenture’s acquisition enhances its “expertise across every aspect of silicon design and development”, he added.

Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed, though Accenture noted the move builds on a purchase of Canada-based silicon design services company XtremeEDA in 2022.