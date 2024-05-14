Deutsche Telekom unveiled the second generation of its T Phone 5G smartphone series, devices claimed to offer enhanced performance over their predecessors alongside solid sustainability credentials and a low price point.

The operator noted the T Phone 2 and T Phone 2 Pro devices continued an ambition to “drive digital inclusion across Europe”, while pointing to the devices’ high eco-rating scores and “major enhancements” including within its processor.

Its original T Phones announced in September 2022 were promoted as increasing access to 5G technology due to the low price of the handset. Both the first design and its second offering have been developed in partnership with Google.

While the first T Phones sported a MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset, the new devices come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 processor.

T Phone 2 has a 6.6-inch display, triple rear camera set-up with a main unit of 50MP and a 5000mAh battery. The Pro version comes with a 6.8-inch screen, a better front camera than the standard model and image stabilisation on the main camera.

Both are set to launch in ten European markets next week, while its US subsidiary will be releasing them under the Revvl brand.

The handsets will be available bundled with various tariffs at a discount price depending on the market. Off the shelf, in Germany prices start at €199 for the standard model and €299 for the higher-end design.