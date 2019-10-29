 Xiaomi heralds 5-camera first - Mobile World Live
HomeDevicesNews

Xiaomi heralds 5-camera first

29 OCT 2019

Xiaomi staked a claim as the first vendor to produce a commercial smartphone featuring a combined 108MP camera set-up, with a five-lens configuration which eclipses the 60MP total offered by HMD Global’s Nokia 9 PureView.

In a series of posts on its official social media channels, the Chinese vendor hailed its forthcoming Mi Note 10 device as offering the “world’s first” 108MP penta-lens set-up, which it said would usher in a “new era of smartphone cameras”.

The Isocell Bright HMX sensor used was developed in conjunction with Samsung, as part of a collaboration the South Korean vendor announced in August.

Although HMD Global was first past the post in terms of launching a model with a five-camera configuration, its Nokia-branded unit offered only 12MP apiece.

The Mi Note 10 succeeds the Mi Note 7, launched in 2017.

Back

Author

Manny Pham

Manny joined Mobile World Live in September 2019 as a reporter based in London. He has previous experience in telecoms having worked for B2B publication Mobile News for three years where he climbed up to the position of Features Editor....

Read more

Devices

Tags

