Xiaomi heralds 5-camera first - Mobile World Live

Xiaomi staked a claim as the first vendor to produce a commercial smartphone featuring a combined 108MP camera set-up, with a five-lens configuration which eclipses the 60MP total offered by HMD Global’s Nokia 9 PureView.

In a series of posts on its official social media channels, the Chinese vendor hailed its forthcoming Mi Note 10 device as offering the “world’s first” 108MP penta-lens set-up, which it said would usher in a “new era of smartphone cameras”.

The Isocell Bright HMX sensor used was developed in conjunction with Samsung, as part of a collaboration the South Korean vendor announced in August.

Although HMD Global was first past the post in terms of launching a model with a five-camera configuration, its Nokia-branded unit offered only 12MP apiece.

The Mi Note 10 succeeds the Mi Note 7, launched in 2017.