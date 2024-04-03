Lenovo-owned Motorola heavily promoted the inclusion of AI in the camera system of the Edge 50 Pro, at a launch event in India.

Presenting the latest addition to its line-up, Ruben Castano, head of customer experience and design at Motorola Mobility, explained the features on the handset formed part of a strategy to use emerging technologies to bring “meaningful experiences” to users.

Castano noted the device signals the brand’s heightened focus on AI. It uses MotoAI software launched in 2023, claimed will to boost the quality of still photography and video content.

The handset uses a triple-rear camera set-up with the 50MP main unit claimed to have “the widest aperture of any smartphone in the market”, said to improve low-light photo quality.

Edge 50 Pro’s AI-powered camera system also provides new shooting and autofocus modes, with a generative AI (GenAI) feature able to pick-up colours and patterns from an existing object and render it into digital images.

Motorola branded the device as “extremely lightweight”. It has a 6.7-inch display, runs on a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset and has a 4,500mAh battery claimed to provide up to 40 hours of power.

In India the Motorola Edge 50 Pro is priced at INR27,999 ($336) for an introductory period.