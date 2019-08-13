 Samsung eyes 2019 launch for integrated 5G chip - Mobile World Live
HomeDevicesNews

Samsung eyes 2019 launch for integrated 5G chip

13 AUG 2019

Samsung geared up to introduce a 5G chipset combining a modem and application processor (AP) by the end of this year, which will likely power its midrange Galaxy S series smartphones when they launch in 2020, Yonhap News Agency reported.

A Samsung representative told the news agency: “We plan to launch a 5G integrated chipset within this year. It is an inevitable trend in the 5G market, and taking an early lead is especially important.”

An integrated chipset would reduce the size and power consumption, making it easier to design 5G devices.

Both US-based Qualcomm and MediaTek in Taiwan said they will launch integrated 5G chips in early 2020.

The largest chip and smartphone maker in the world also announced it introduced the highest-definition image sensor for mobile devices (pictured, right), which it developed with China-based Xiaomi.

Samsung said the Isocell Bright HMX with 108MP is the first mobile sensor to surpass 100 million pixels. Mass production will begin later this month.

