Thailand’s smartphone market recorded growth in Q3 for the first time in seven quarters, with the average selling price rising 7.8 per cent to $360, data from IDC showed.

Shipments in the quarter inched up 1.6 per cent year-over-year to 3.8 million units, led by 25.9 per cent growth in the premium segment ($1,000+) and a 61.8 per cent jump in midrange models.

IDC Thailand research analyst Apirat Ratanavichit said the market is expected to gradually bounce back over the holiday season and as the economy picks up steam from the government’s planned stimulus policies in the coming quarters.

The launch of mid-range and lower-end 5G handsets drove demand, with the models accounting for 46 per cent of total shipments, up from 38 per cent in Q3 2022.

Oppo outpaced Samsung, with a 30.6 per cent increase in shipments, to rise to the top position, with its market share climbing from 17.1 per cent to 22 per cent year-on-year. Samsung’s share fell nearly 8 percentage points to 17.4 per cent after shipments dropped 30 per cent.

Apple remained third with shipments up 1.8 per cent and its share unchanged at 16.5 per cent, and Xiaomi’s share was also stable at 14.2 per cent with shipments flat.

Realme’s shipments soared 119.3 per cent, almost doubling its share to 11.8 per cent.