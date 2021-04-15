TCL smartphone brand push rolls on - Mobile World Live

TCL Communication continued to press its own-brand ambitions, adding a quartet of fresh models to its TCL Mobile 20-series and offering a brief update on its rollable device plans.

At a launch event, GM of global marketing Stefan Streit (pictured) introduced the TCL 20L, 20L+, 20 Pro 5G and 20S models, highlighting their inclusion of the company’s Nxtvision visual technology to deliver intense colour, clarity and contrast-enhanced screen features.

The TCL 20 Pro 5G sports a 6.67-inch AMOLED display and is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 750G chipset. It comes with a 48MP main camera, 6GB of memory and a 4500mAh battery. It went on sale in the UK, Italy and Portugal today (15 April) priced €549 with Marine Blue and Moondust Grey colour options.

Its 20L offers 6.67-inch screen, 48MP main camera and 4GB of memory, priced €229 in Luna Blue and Ellipse Black options. Availability begins in the same markets as TCL 20 5G.

The plus version of the device offers a 64MP camera and 6GB memory. Priced €269 it comes in Milky Way Grey and North Star Blue, with a regional variant for North America, TCL 20S, in the works using a different chipset.

During the event, Streit also provided an update on progress towards entering the foldable devices market, stating the company planned to launch its first handset from the category later this year.