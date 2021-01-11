TCL eyes value sector with CES duo, teases 2021 range - Mobile World Live

CES 2021: TCL Communication announced two new own-brand smartphones promoted as providing 5G and quality entertainment features at an affordable price, while teasing its varied line-up for the rest of the year.

Its new models are the TCL 20 5G (pictured) and TCL 20 SE. The former has a 6.67-inch display, runs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 chipset, a 4500mAh battery and triple rear camera set-up. TCL noted it was the company’s “most affordable 5G device” at €299.

The SE will retail at €149: it offers a 6.82-inch display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 chipset, AI camera system and 5000mAh battery it promotes as offering 17 hours of video. It is being marketed as providing high-grade entertainment features in the affordable segment.

Additionally, it took the wraps off the low-end Alcatel 3L and Alcatel 1S smartphones, priced at €149 and €109 respectively, alongside the family-focused Alcatel 1T 7 Wi-Fi tablet.

Three further smartphones coming using the TCL20 series banner are set to be announced later in the year.

Paper, pens and pets

TCL also unveiled forthcoming availability of two tablets, one of which features its NxtPaper display technology designed largely for reading.

The 10.1-inch TCL Tab 10s is the latest iteration of its family-focused tablet with separate keyboard and pen, it will be available in March at €199 for a Wi-Fi only version or €249 with added 4G connectivity. Its NxtPaper tablet will be released in April at €349.

During its launch event the company also revealed a range of other devices. These included its latest wireless headphones, smart glasses and a pet collar designed to keep track of the animal’s location and measure its fitness, or lack of.

In an interview with Mobile World Live prior to CES, general manager of global marketing Stefan Streit hailed the level of sales for its own-brand devices, which have been a key focus area alongside producing Alcatel devices since the winding-down of a licensing deal with BlackBerry.

Streit noted progress in a number of markets selected as having strong relationships with the brand from other products. These include North America, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, the UK, Spain, Portugal, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, the Philippines and Australia.