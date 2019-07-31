 Smartphone decline slows as Huawei surprises - Mobile World Live
Smartphone decline slows as Huawei surprises

31 JUL 2019

Huawei increased its smartphone market share during Q2 despite its well publicised issues, as global shipments registered their best quarter for more than a year, Strategy Analytics figures showed.

In its Q2 smartphone report, Strategy Analytics found total global smartphone shipments fell to 341 million units from 350.4 million in Q2 2018. While this represented yet another quarter of decline, director Linda Sui noted the fall was less severe than before, with signs shipments were stabilising.

The improved performance was “due to relatively enhanced demand in major markets like China. The outlook for the second half of this year is improving”, Sui said.

Strategy Analytics stated Huawei posted the most surprising performance during the quarter, capturing a 17 per cent market share after growing shipments from 54.2 million in Q2 2018 to 58.7 million in the recent period.

“Huawei surged at home in China during the quarter, as the firm sought to offset regulatory uncertainty in other major regions such as North America and Western Europe,” noted Neil Mawston, executive director of Strategy Analytics.

Samsung topped the ranking, with shipments of 76.3 million units an increase of 7 per cent year-on-year. As a result, its global smartphone market share increased from 20 per cent to 22 per cent. Mawston said the company was boosted by strong sales in mid-range and entry-level segments, but was affected by a profit margin decline due to fierce competition.

Apple’s share dipped 1 per cent to 11 per cent, as it shipped 38 million units during the quarter, an 8 per cent annual fall. It was the worse performer among the world’s big-five smartphone players, the research company stated.

The iPhone maker had a stable performance in China, but found major markets such as India and Europe a challenge.

Xiaomi and Oppo rounded out the top five, both capturing a 9 per cent share.

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

