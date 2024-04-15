The global smartphone market continued its bounceback in the opening quarter of 2024, led by sharp increases from Chinese vendors, data from IDC showed.

IDC research director Nabila Popal said the market is “emerging from the turbulence of the last two years both stronger and changed”, predicting continued growth in value and ASPs as consumers opt for more expensive devices knowing they will hold onto their devices longer.

Shipments in the opening quarter rose 7.8 per cent year-on-year to 289.4 million units, the third consecutive quarter of shipment growth.

While shipments of iPhones dropped 9.6 per cent to 50.1 million, Samsung’s were flat at 60.1 million, with its market share slipping to 20.8 per cent from 22.5 per cent. Apple’s share dropped to 17.3 per cent from 20.7 per cent.

Xiaomi and Transsion registered 33.8 per cent and 84.9 per cent growth, respectively, with shipments of 40.8 million and 28.5 million. Oppo shipped 8.5 per cent fewer units at 25.2 million.