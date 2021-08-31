 Samsung introduces Apple-like wearable feature - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
MWC21 Barcelona
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
MWC SHANGHAI 2021
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeDevicesNews

Samsung introduces Apple-like wearable feature

31 AUG 2021

Samsung followed in Apple’s footsteps by introducing a push-to-talk (PTT) feature on its Galaxy Watch 4 Series, allowing users to converse with each other using their smartwatches.

The feature, which is available via a WalkieTalkie app on the latest Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic, has been rumoured to be in the works for a while and allows users to have conversations with others using the wearables.

Apple released a similar feature for its Apple Watch in 2018, but it is limited to only allow two people to communicate at once.

Samsung’s version, running on the Wear OS 3 platform, allows two or more users to set up a channel to communicate, but is limited by the fact only the Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic are compatible.

The WalkieTalkie feature only allows a user to pair with another through a pin code, which needs to be entered to enable communication, but can run independently from a smartphone if needed.

Apple’s version notably had its issues, after the company was forced to block access due to a security flaw which allowed hackers to eavesdrop on conversations in 2019.

Samsung’s Watch 4 Series was released as part as part of a major launch event earlier this month, which included two new foldable devices and its latest earwear line of Galaxy Buds.

Back

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

Smartphone segment shrugs-off supply woes

Smartphone shipments close in on 300M units in Q2

Samsung aims to take foldables mainstream, ups profit
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Feature Video: MWC21 Barcelona – Wrap Up

Feature Video: Elon Musk Keynote

Feature Video: MWC21 Barcelona – Day 2 Highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association