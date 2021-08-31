Samsung introduces Apple-like wearable feature

Samsung followed in Apple’s footsteps by introducing a push-to-talk (PTT) feature on its Galaxy Watch 4 Series, allowing users to converse with each other using their smartwatches.

The feature, which is available via a WalkieTalkie app on the latest Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic, has been rumoured to be in the works for a while and allows users to have conversations with others using the wearables.

Apple released a similar feature for its Apple Watch in 2018, but it is limited to only allow two people to communicate at once.

Samsung’s version, running on the Wear OS 3 platform, allows two or more users to set up a channel to communicate, but is limited by the fact only the Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic are compatible.

The WalkieTalkie feature only allows a user to pair with another through a pin code, which needs to be entered to enable communication, but can run independently from a smartphone if needed.

Apple’s version notably had its issues, after the company was forced to block access due to a security flaw which allowed hackers to eavesdrop on conversations in 2019.

Samsung’s Watch 4 Series was released as part as part of a major launch event earlier this month, which included two new foldable devices and its latest earwear line of Galaxy Buds.