Samsung dominates nascent 5G smartphone market - Mobile World Live

Samsung more than doubled 5G smartphone shipments in Q3, accounting for three-quarters of the worldwide market, data from IHS Markit showed.

The South Korean smartphone giant, which offers five 5G models, accounted for 74 per cent of the 4.3 million units shipped in Q3. Samsung’s shipments of 3.2 million compared with 1.5 million in Q2, when it held an 83 per cent share.

Gerrit Schneemann, senior analyst for smartphones at IHS Markit, said the vendor capitalised on its home-field advantage in the fast-developing South Korean market to rapidly ramp shipments. It also moved quickly to fill out its 5G smartphone line, giving it the largest portfolio of any brand.

The Galaxy Note 10 Plus 5G was the leading 5G model in Q3, with 1.6 million units shipped. LG and Vivo each shipped about 400,000, followed by Huawei, Oppo and Xiaomi on around 100,0000 apiece.

ASPs fell 14 per cent sequentially to $994: the company noted price range is becoming more diverse, with some vendors targeting a $600 upper limit while others push beyond this.

The average 5G smartphone price was more than three-times higher than the $309 typical cost of a non-5G device in Q3.

IHS Markit expects 5G smartphone shipments to hit 13.5 million by the year end, with a significant acceleration in 2020 to 253 million.