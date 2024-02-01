SK Telecom (SKT) teamed with Intel to develop a technology using the chipmaker’s Xeon processors with built-in AI, claiming significant reductions in latency to boost communication speeds within the core network and preparing a path to 6G architecture.

The pair verified inline service mesh technology can reduce communication delays by 70 per cent and increase service efficiency by 33 per cent in the core network.

SKT stated the technology enables computation resource-heavy AI to be applied to the core network in a wider variety of models.

The operator aims to apply the results of the cooperation to commercial equipment in 2025.

It has already commercialised a technology that reduces wireless resources by 40 per cent and improves connectivity by analysing movement patterns of real users in real time.

Dan Rodriguez, VP of Intel’s network and edge solutions group, said its R&D efforts with SKT are driving performance and efficiency improvements vital to future core networks.

With 6G technology not expected to be part of a 3GPP specification until after Release-19 or Release-20, the first commercialised networks won’t be deployed until around 2030, although South Korea is targeting the first commercial deployment in 2028.