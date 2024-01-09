Verizon won another contract with the US Armed Forces, securing a deal to provide 5G services to a military base in Hawaii using a newly constructed mobile tower as part of a $1 million project.

The 5G tower at the US Army Garrison Hawaii’s Helemano Military Reservation (HMR) will provide improved wireless coverage and enhanced network services in an area which historically struggled with connectivity.

A Verizon representative told Mobile World Live the tower is provisioned by the operator’s “nationwide 5G”, which uses lower-frequency bands typically below 6GHz.

The site houses around 2,000 service personnel working at nearby military sites and their families.

Lieutenant Colonel Izabella Lundy, 307th Expeditionary Signal Battalion enhanced commander, said the Verizon set-up will provide “soldiers and their families with reliable access to emergency services”, alongside everyday communication and the “seamless conduct of daily business”.

The tower one of 13 planned for the grounds of the Army and Air Force Exchange Service’s HMR Express store in the centre of the reservation to boost connections for military personnel in Hawaii.

Verizon scored several contracts with the US Navy, Department of Defence and other government agencies in recent years.