Oppo sparks speculation over next smartphone - Mobile World Live

Chinese smartphone maker Oppo announced a new device called Reno will be launched in April 2019, although it provided no additional detail.

The most likely option is the device will see the commercial introduction of Oppo’s 10x lossless zoom technology, which it has been talking up for some time, including at a MWC19 Barcelona showcase.

Reports suggest Reno will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chip, although a lower-tier Snapdragon 710 was also mooted.

At MWC19, Oppo said the first device using its new imaging technology would debut in the second quarter of 2019, which fits with the Reno launch plan.

Oppo has also touted its first 5G smartphone, although it has not provided any detail.

Chinese social media posts placed the launch date as 10 April.