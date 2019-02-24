 Oppo touts tech ahead of 5G revolution - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 – LIVE KEYNOTE STREAM
MWL TV STUDIO STREAM
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeMWC19 - News

Oppo touts tech ahead of 5G revolution

24 FEB 2019

Smartphone maker Oppo used an event on the eve of MWC19 Barcelona to talk up its innovation credentials, stating that 5G is set to be a game-changer for the smartphone industry.

Anyi Jiang, VP for the China-based company, said: “We will keep innovating to have a head start in the 5G era, and to get one step closer to our customers.”

While the executive gave little detail on its 5G device launch plans, the company was joined at the event by representatives from Swisscom, Telstra, Optus and Singtel, who will “drive [Oppo’s] 5G commercialisation” through its 5G Landing Project.

Also making an appearance was Cristiano Amon, president of Qualcomm. The US tech giant’s Snapdragon 855 processor and X50 modem technology will underpin Oppo’s first 5G device.

At the event, it was said that in 2019, Oppo is set to spend around $1.5 billion on research and development, working on areas such as 5G, AI, imaging, cloud and design innovation. It is also working to create an ecosystem of IoT devices, in collaboration with partners.

Also highlighted was Oppo’s Global Research Institute, which includes six research divisions, across four R&D centres, and three design facilities.

Another pillar of its work is collaboration. “We will continue working with industry partners like mobile carriers and chipset vendors to seize the opportunity in the 5G era together,” Jiang said.

Away from 5G, the company was especially proud of its previously-discussed 10x lossless zoom imaging technology. This uses three lenses – 48MP high-resolution main camera alongside ultra-wide and telephoto – to cover focal lengths of 16mm to 160mm.

It now said this will appear in its next product, set for release in the second quarter.

Author

Steve Costello

Steve works across all of Mobile World Live’s channels and played a lead role in the launch and ongoing success of our apps and devices services. He has been a journalist...More

Read more

Related

LG previews 5G phone with a foldable twist

Nokia ramps private 5G LAN opportunity

Xiaomi enters 5G era with Mi Mix 3 5G
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

MWC19 Barcelona: Sunday highlights

Mobile Mix: Samsung sets foldable battle line as MWC19 nears

Mobile Mix: 5G hits the catwalk

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association