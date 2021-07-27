Nothing heralds debut device, eyes market shake-up

Nothing launched its first device, the Ear 1 bud, with the company reiterating plans to expand into other areas of consumer technology.

At an online event founder Carl Pei (pictured) argued the company could offer a fresh approach to the design of earbuds, but emphasised Nothing had no aims to become primarily an audio brand.

Instead, the launch is “just the beginning, the first line of code, the demo tape, the fingers crossed test rocket that we hope brings us a little closer to that future where tech starts that fire in us once again”.

The Ear 1 was originally meant to launch in June: it is priced €99 and will be available globally either directly or through partner retailers in mid-August.

Features include active noise cancelling, a design marketed as “ultra-light” at 4.7g per bud, water resistance and up to 34-hours of listening using the charging case or 6.2 hours without.

Pei unveiled Nothing in January, three months after his departure from challenger handset manufacturer OnePlus.

At the launch, he noted Nothing aimed to help bring back the “artistry, passion and trust to the field of consumer technology.” Prominent backers include Alphabet’s VC division and Apple iPhone co-creator Tony Fadell.