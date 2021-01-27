 OnePlus founder plans something out of Nothing - Mobile World Live
Home

OnePlus founder plans something out of Nothing

27 JAN 2021

One Plus co-founder Carl Pei unveiled plans to launch smart consumer devices under his new company, branded Nothing, having secured $7 million in seed funding to support the venture.

Pei, who left the challenger smartphone manufacturer in October 2020, revealed the identity of the company across social media channels earlier today (27 January) and takes the role of CEO at the London-based business.

Details on the nature of the devices set to be developed and launched were vague in the company’s launch announcement, though the products are set to come to market in H1.

Nothing noted it aimed to “set the pace” in creating the positive potential of technology adding it aims to bring back the “artistry, passion and trust to the field of consumer technology”.

Pei added: “It’s been a while since anything interesting happened in tech. It is time for a fresh breeze of change.”

“Nothing’s mission is to remove barriers between people and technology to create a seamless digital future. We believe that the best technology is beautiful, yet natural and intuitive to use. When sufficiently advanced, it should fade into the background and feel like nothing.”

Other backers for the venture include former CEO of Nest and co-creator of the iPhone Tony Fadell, Twitch co-founder Kevin Lin, Reddit CEO Steve Huffman, tech investor Josh Buckley and YouTube personality Casey Neistat.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

