 LG sets crucial smartphone launch date - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE
MWC Shorts
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 MENA 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeDevicesNews

LG sets crucial smartphone launch date

29 APR 2020

LG Electronics stamped a date for the launch of a key 5G smartphone, revealing it had scored three operator deals for the device, as the manufacturer continues to rebuild its ailing smartphone division.

In a translated statement, the vendor revealed plans for a series of launch activities to build anticipation for the LG Velvet, running from today (29 April) until 7 May, ahead of availability on 15 May.

LG Velvet marks the debut of a new smartphone branding strategy and roadmap, moving away from alphanumerical names and spearheading a new approach to design which, when it unveiled the device in early April, the vendor said aimed to shake up the sector.

To this end, LG highlighted a curved screen and back, which give the device a slightly oval profile, offering ergonomic benefits. A vertical “waterdrop” main camera array is designed to mimic droplets, offering 48MP main; 8MP ultra-wide; and 5MP depth lenses.

It offers stereo speakers with AI used to tailor sound quality to specific content. An isolation feature separates background noise from voice recorded in videos, with an “autonomous sensory meridian response” function boosting the sensitivity of the device’s dual microphones.

The unit runs Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 765 5G processor, a 4300mAh battery and offers a 6.8-inch display.

Colour options stated were: green, white, grey and a two-tone shade called illusion sunset.

Back

Author

Manny Pham

Manny joined Mobile World Live in September 2019 as a reporter based in London. He has previous experience in telecoms having worked for B2B publication Mobile News for three years where he climbed up to the position of Features Editor....

Read more

Related

Vivo boosts 5G smartphone play

Xiaomi boosts 5G play with K30 Pro range

Oppo boosts 5G play with Find X2 flagships
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE

Mobile Mix: Jumping on the eSIM juggernaut

Special feature video: Covid-19’s impact on the mobile economy

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association