Huawei’s new flagship smartphone, the Pura 70 Pro, is packed with a higher percentage of local components than the Mate 60, sporting an improved Kirin chipset and flash memory produced by domestic suppliers, research on the device for Reuters revealed.

An investigation conducted by iFixit and TechSearch International for Reuters found the flash memory was likely packaged by Huawei’s unit HiSilicon, with additional components made by Chinese companies.

The new device contains a memory chip from South Korea-based SK Hynix, but the NAND chip was likely supplied by HiSilicon, the researchers stated.

The rising percentage of domestic components and advances in capabilities come despite widening trade sanctions on Huawei and other Chinese companies to restrict their access to advanced technology. The crackdown by the US has emboldened China, with the country determined to close the technology gap with non-Chinese companies to achieve self-sufficiency.

In its latest move against Huawei, the US Department of Commerce revoked export licences held by Intel and Qualcomm to supply the companies with chips for smartphones and laptops.

A representative from China’s Ministry of Commerce condemned the new restriction, branded it an abuse of export controls and a “typical act of economic coercion”, which violates WTO rules and harms the interests of US companies, Global Times reported.

Huawei unveiled the Pura 70 series in April.

The launch of its Mate 60 Pro in August 2023 with a China-made processor raised alarms in the US, with the government looking to introduce new curbs on local suppliers supporting Huawei.