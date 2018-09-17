English
HomeDevicesNews

Latest HMD Global flagship release pushed to 2019

17 SEP 2018

As Samsung was tipped to launch a four-camera smartphone, HMD Global’s plan to launch a five-camera Nokia-branded flagship later this year has been delayed until Mobile World Congress 2019, Phone Arena reported.

A source told the publication the postponement is the second time HMD Global had pushed back the launch of a high-tier Nokia model: the Nokia 8 Sirocco launched at MWC 2018 was apparently originally intended to hit shelves in September 2017. Its release was delayed because chief product officer Juho Sarvikas felt the device was “not quite ready”.

This time, too, Sarvikas believes the latest device isn’t “perfect” yet.

Earlier, leaked images showed the phone may sport five rear cameras, rather than the more common two rear cameras and one front-facing unit.

Since it will be powered by a Snapdragon 845 processor, some observers believed the device would launch around October or November because Qualcomm is set to announce the Snapdragon 855 in December.

Such a timeframe would also have enabled HMD Global to target the holiday selling period, a lucrative time for smartphone sales.

Phone Arena noted the leaked images of the device may have been an act of spite by an employee.

Author

Saleha Riaz

Saleha joined Mobile World Live in October 2014 as a reporter and works across all e-newsletters - creating content, writing blogs and reports as well as conducting feature interviews...More

Read more

