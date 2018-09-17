Samsung teases 11 Oct Galaxy event

Samsung sent out invitations for a Galaxy event on 11 October, raising speculation on what specific device would be launched and what upgrades it would feature.

The invite offered little detail except promising “4x more fun” and that the launch will deliver a device offering “more ways to express yourself than ever before”.

Some observers took the “fun” reference to mean the new device will sport four cameras rather than the increasingly common configuration of two main cameras plus one front-mounted selfie unit.

In early September a commentator who goes by @UniverseIce tweeted “Samsung Camera Camera Camera Camera”, suggesting later all four would be on the back of the new model, SamMobile reported. The news site also said the device would likely be the A9.

Rumours also are circulating about a long-awaited foldable smartphone with a flexible display: DJ Koh, head of Samsung’s mobile division, earlier this month hinted details of such a device could be revealed at its developer conference in November.