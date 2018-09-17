English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Europe 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
MWC Americas 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeDevicesNews

Samsung teases 11 Oct Galaxy event

17 SEP 2018

Samsung sent out invitations for a Galaxy event on 11 October, raising speculation on what specific device would be launched and what upgrades it would feature.

The invite offered little detail except promising “4x more fun” and that the launch will deliver a device offering “more ways to express yourself than ever before”.

Some observers took the “fun” reference to mean the new device will sport four cameras rather than the increasingly common configuration of two main cameras plus one front-mounted selfie unit.

In early September a commentator who goes by @UniverseIce tweeted “Samsung Camera Camera Camera Camera”, suggesting later all four would be on the back of the new model, SamMobile reported. The news site also said the device would likely be the A9.

Rumours also are circulating about a long-awaited foldable smartphone with a flexible display: DJ Koh, head of Samsung’s mobile division, earlier this month hinted details of such a device could be revealed at its developer conference in November.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Smartwatch shipments to top 100M in 2023

Samsung confirms foldable device plans

Xiaomi moves to 2nd in Indonesia
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: 5G hype hits Hollywood

Feature: MWC Americas 18 Day 1 highlights

Feature: Apple launch 2018 – in under 5 mins

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association