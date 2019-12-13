iPhone China sales continue to slide - Mobile World Live

Apple suffered a second consecutive month of double-digit declines in Chinese iPhone shipments, Bloomberg reported citing a Credit Suisse research note.

Shipments dropped 35.1 per cent year-on-year in November, a Credit Suisse analyst said referencing data from China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

The vendor is enduring a tough year in China: Canalys figures released in October showed its market share dropped to 5.2 per cent in the third quarter from 7 per cent in Q3 2018, with shipments down 28 per cent to 7.1 million units.

However, a boost from the iPhone 11 ensured Apple remained in the list of top-five vendors by shipments in the country.

Rushabh Doshi, research director of global mobility at Canalys, said Apple is struggling in China due to innovation lag and a backlash from consumers turning to local brands in response to a trade war with the US.