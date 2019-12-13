 iPhone China sales continue to slide - Mobile World Live
HomeDevicesNews

iPhone China sales continue to slide

13 DEC 2019

Apple suffered a second consecutive month of double-digit declines in Chinese iPhone shipments, Bloomberg reported citing a Credit Suisse research note.

Shipments dropped 35.1 per cent year-on-year in November, a Credit Suisse analyst said referencing data from China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

The vendor is enduring a tough year in China: Canalys figures released in October showed its market share dropped to 5.2 per cent in the third quarter from 7 per cent in Q3 2018, with shipments down 28 per cent to 7.1 million units.

However, a boost from the iPhone 11 ensured Apple remained in the list of top-five vendors by shipments in the country.

Rushabh Doshi, research director of global mobility at Canalys, said Apple is struggling in China due to innovation lag and a backlash from consumers turning to local brands in response to a trade war with the US.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years.

