Huawei announced the global launch of a trio of smartphones under its Nova 12 series, pushing camera capabilities and a slimmer form factor designed to appeal to younger users.

First unveiled in China at the end of 2023, the Nova 12 S, Nova 12 SE and Nova 12i will now be available worldwide, with the trio sporting a lightweight design and vibrant colours Huawei said is intended to resonate with “today’s youth”.

In a statement, the brand pitched front camera technology which supports high-resolution group shots and self-portraits with 60-megapixel ultra-wide cameras, complemented by advanced rear camera capabilities thanks to an upgraded photographic software.

On to software, Huawei explained EMUI 14 offers “increased security, personalisation and efficiency”, pointing to new widgets and lock-screen features users can adjust accordingly. The brand also promoted the software’s enhanced privacy controls and turbo-charging modes.

The Nova 12S comes in a 6.8-mm “ultra-thin, flat-edge design” with a back cover flaunting a floral, “fashion-inspired” pattern. It boasts various “ultra vision photography system” for its 50-megapixel rear camera.

Meanwhile, the Nova 12 SE flaunts a 108-megapixel triple camera system and a 32-megapixel high-resolution front camera. The handset is 7.38-mm thin with a 6.67-inch OLED display.

As for the Nova 12i, the device also comes with a 108-megapixel main camera and a 2-megapixel “in-depth camera”, with a design sporting a matte finish.

Pricing and availability for the devices will be announced separately according to each market.

Huawei also unveiled a pair of new wearables, covering the smart activity band, the Huawei Band 9 and a headset, the Huawei FreeLace Pro 2.