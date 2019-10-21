 Google addresses Pixel 4 face flaw - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 Eurasia 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeDevicesNews

Google addresses Pixel 4 face flaw

21 OCT 2019

Google vowed to update its Pixel 4 smartphone line after it was discovered the smartphone can be unlocked by the faces of sleeping owners, TechRadar reported.

Device previewers reported on social media they could unlock the smartphone even when closing their eyes. Facial recognition is also used to activate Google Pay, app authentication and banking services.

A Google representative told TechRadar it is working on an option which requires open eyes to access the Pixel 4, which is due to be released in the coming months.

For now, Google recommends securing the smartphone with a pin, pattern or password.

In a statement, it told TechRadar the Pixel 4 face unlock “meets the security requirements as a strong biometric” for important activities such as accessing banking apps, adding “it is resilient against invalid unlock attempts via other means, like with masks”.

Google cut the fingerprint sensor featured in previous generations from its latest Pixel models, highlighting face unlock as a key way to access the device

The Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL are due to go on sale on 24 October, priced $799 and $899 respectively.

Back

Author

Manny Pham

Manny joined Mobile World Live in September 2019 as a reporter based in London. He has previous experience in telecoms having worked for B2B publication Mobile News for three years where he climbed up to the position of Features Editor....

Read more

Related

HTC extends blockchain options

Google phases out VR business

Samsung working on Galaxy S10 fingerprint fix
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Scaling summits in Switzerland and Spain

Mobile Mix: The 5G Russian Revolution

Feature video: Mobile 360 Eurasia highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association