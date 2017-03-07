English
HomeDevicesNews

Galaxy S8 rumour mill picks up pace

07 MAR 2017

With Samsung’s Galaxy S8 the most notable absence from Mobile World Congress last week, speculation is now mounting around the device, which is set for a late March 2017 unveiling.

There has already been a difference of opinion as to when the device will reach the market. While initial signs pointed at 21 April, it was now suggested this has “slipped” to 28 April – as much as any unconfirmed date can slip.

While this is hardly the biggest change, it does still give the South Korean giant’s rivals extra time to try to capitalise on their early mover advantage.

It is believed Samsung will release two devices: a 5.8-inch Galaxy S8 and 6.2-inch Galaxy S8+. Both include 2K (QHD+) screens with an 18.5:9 aspect ratio – according to BGR, the company may use the term “Infinity Display” due to the small bezels.

As before, Samsung is expected to use a mix of Qualcomm (Snapdragon 835) and its own Exynos chips. All models will have 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, with a microSD expansion slot.

Also on-board is a 12MP dual-pixel main camera, 8MP-front facing camera and iris scanner. It will also continue with the 3.5mm headphone socket, despite Apple’s (and others’) decision to drop this.

Also anticipated is Samsung’s own voice assistant technology, rivalling Google Assistant, which is believed to be called Bixby.

Steve Costello

Steve works across all of Mobile World Live's channels and played a lead role in the launch and ongoing success of our apps and devices services. He has been a journalist

