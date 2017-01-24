English
HomeDevicesNews

Samsung snaffling Snapdragon 835 supplies

24 JAN 2017
Snapdragon

Smartphone vendors are being hampered in their attempts to bring products to market powered by Qualcomm’s latest processors because Samsung will receive the early supplies, according to reports.

First reported by Forbes, this means devices such as LG Electronics’ anticipated G6 will use older Snapdragon processors. In this case, it will echo the earlier launch of its G4 device, which used Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 808 rather than the then top-tier Snapdragon 810, as the latter chip was subject to heat issues.

While the difference between a Snapdragon 821 and Snapdragon 835 may not be particularly noticeable to end users, it is nevertheless additional bragging rights for Samsung as it looks to the Galaxy S8 for a boost in the premium smartphone space following its Galaxy Note 7 woes.

Samsung has a long – and somewhat uneven – history with Qualcomm. Its component business fabricates chips for Qualcomm, and Snapdragon chips have been used alongside Samsung’s own Exynos processors in high-end smartphones – with the exception of the Galaxy S6, which also sidestepped Snapdragon 810.

According to reports this week, Samsung confirmed it will not officially unveil the Galaxy S8 at Mobile World Congress, instead holding a dedicated event in the weeks following.

Author

Steve Costello

Steve works across all of Mobile World Live’s channels and played a lead role in the launch and ongoing success of our apps and devices services. He has been a journalist...More

Read more

Devices

Tags

