Ericsson named Rebecca Rohr as its new chief compliance officer (CCO), overseeing the company’s compliance team as well as its investigations office, in a move that brings the two functions under a single leader.

Rohr is currently the company’s head of corporate and government Investigations. In her new role, she will continue to report to Scott Dresser, group chief legal officer, and the audit and compliance committee of the board of directors.

Rohr replaces Jan Sprafke as CCO. Ericsson stated he will leave the company to pursue other opportunities. Sprafke was named CCO in October 2023 after previously serving on an interim basis since February of the same year.

Borje Ekholm, president and CEO of Ericsson said with the change in reporting structure, the company will continue to “build and transform our culture focusing on strong decision making and risk management, effective oversight and accountability”.

“Ethical standards shall continue to stand in the centre of everything we do and be our competitive strength,” he added.

Notably, the Swedish vendor’s compliance with US bribery laws was called into question after Ericsson shareholders launched a lawsuit in March 2022, alleging the company misled them. However a US court dismissed the case last year.

Ericsson’s board is however is still on the hook for potential legal action over their handling of a corruption probe in Iraq, after shareholders voted against discharging them from liabilitiy.