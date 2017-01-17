English
HomeDevicesNews

Samsung Galaxy S8 speculation gathers pace

17 JAN 2017
S7

Samsung’s plans for its next flagship smartphone were in the spotlight, as the company looks to reassert itself in the premium market following the recent Galaxy Note 7 debacle.

While in previous years the company announced several of the most recent Galaxy S-series devices during Mobile World Congress in late February, it is tipped to be lining up a standalone event in March 2017 to unveil its latest flagship smartphone and to begin shipping the device in late April.

According to reports originating from Mobile-Review, the Galaxy S8 is expected to come in two sizes with 5.7-inch and 6.2-inch screens (last year’s Galaxy S7 had a 5.1-inch display, with the S7 Edge at 5.5-inches). The suggestion is the latest devices will not be much bigger overall, because of an improved screen-to-body ratio.

It is also possible all Galaxy S devices will now feature a curved screen, which was previously a feature reserved for Samsung’s Edge-branded smartphones. The physical “home” button is likely to be removed.

Also included will be a fingerprint scanner integrated into the display, although it was mooted a rear-mounted reader is also an (albeit less likely) option. An iris scanner, as included with the short-lived Galaxy Note 7, is also probable.

Unlike rivals including Apple and HTC, which have dropped the 3.5mm headphone jack from recent devices, Samsung seems set to retain the connector.

One area to generate relatively little speculation is the Galaxy S8 camera provision. With some devices from rivals including Apple and Huawei adopting dual cameras, this is certainly a possibility.

As usual for Samsung’s flagships, versions will be available powered by Qualcomm and Samsung’s own processors. It will include 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, with microSD expansion.

Previous reports indicated that Samsung will adopt its own voice assistant (called Bixby), using technology acquired through its Viv Labs deal. An improved S Health app is also in the cards.

Author

Steve Costello

Steve works across all of Mobile World Live’s channels and played a lead role in the launch and ongoing success of our apps and devices services. He has been a journalist...More

Read more

HTC touts AI for latest smartphones

Xiaomi chief sets goals after difficult 2016

LG flagship smartphone to adopt new screen format

Devices

Feature: CES 2017 Day 4

Feature: CES 2017 Day 4

legere-lead

Feature: CES 2017 Day 3

Feature: CES 2017 Day 2

Feature: CES 2017 Day 2

