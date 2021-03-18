 Facebook keeps watch on computer interaction tech - Mobile World Live
HomeDevicesNews

Facebook keeps watch on computer interaction tech

18 MAR 2021

Facebook revealed efforts to develop an AR device designed to be worn on users’ wrists to act as an interface with virtual environments, as part of longer-term research into human computer interaction (HCI) technologies.

In a blog, Facebook explained it is working on a watch-like device which monitors a users’ nerve signals and turns them into digital commands.

Initially commands may only include click and pinch functions to enable interactions with AR objects, but Facebook added the goal is to expand to “richer controls” including typing and swiping.

It added custom haptic vibrations delivered via the device could also allow users to receive information and complete certain tasks, citing answering calls as an example.

Investigation into the wearable forms part of a broader push by Facebook Reality Labs (FRL) Research, which also includes work on AR glasses.

FRL Research director of research science Hrvoje Benko said wristbands could ultimately deliver “ultra-low friction” input for AR glasses, but added they are “not a complete solution on their own”, citing a PC mouse as an example.

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana is Mobile World Live's US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana came to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and CED Magazine, digital-only...

Read more

