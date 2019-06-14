 AT&T cancels Galaxy Fold orders - Mobile World Live
HomeDevicesNews

AT&T cancels Galaxy Fold orders

14 JUN 2019

AT&T decided to refund customers who placed early orders for Samsung’s Galaxy Fold, after the vendor delayed release of the device over quality concerns.

An operator representative told Mobile World Live orders have been cancelled and upfront payments are being returned to customers, along with a $100 AT&T credit. Customers still interested in buying the device will need to reorder once Samsung announces a new release date.

AT&T had planned to offer the device on 13 June.

The move comes two months after Samsung postponed the Galaxy Fold launch indefinitely in light of problems experienced by reviewers. Recent reports indicate Samsung still plans to release the phone, but is yet to announce a new date.

US retailer Best Buy cancelled all initial orders for the device in May.

Though T-Mobile US also planned to offer the Galaxy Fold to its customers, it never opened the ordering process.

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

