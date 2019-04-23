 Samsung puts launch of Galaxy Fold on hold - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
Event Keynotes
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeDevicesNews

Samsung puts launch of Galaxy Fold on hold

23 APR 2019

The launch of Samsung’s Galaxy Fold was postponed indefinitely as the company investigates issues with its display.

Last week Samsung acknowledged problems experienced by reviewers, but said the release date in the US (26 April) would not be impacted.

While some reviewers accidentally peeled off the top layer of the display, thinking it was a protective cover, others found issues with its hinge. Some also reported flickering screens on the $1,980 phone.

“While many reviewers shared with us the vast potential they see, some also showed us how the device needs further improvements that could ensure the best possible user experience,” the company said in its latest statement.

“To fully evaluate this feedback and run further internal tests, we have decided to delay the release of the Galaxy Fold. We plan to announce the release date in the coming weeks,” it added.

Samsung explained its initial findings showed issues could be associated with impact on the top exposed areas of the device’s hinge, and in one instance substances found inside the device affected the display performance.

Back

Author

Saleha Riaz

Saleha joined Mobile World Live in October 2014 as a reporter and works across all e-newsletters - creating content, writing blogs and reports as well as conducting feature interviews...More

Read more

Related

Samsung probes Galaxy Fold flaws

Galaxy S10 series off to successful US start

Samsung sees 60% profit drop on component woes
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Shenzhen Summit and ambitious Abidjan

Mobile Mix: 5G NABs the headlines

Mobile Mix: Turkeys, sleepless nights and a load of 5G

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association