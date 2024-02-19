Chinese manufacturer Meizu revealed it would quit its so-called traditional smartphone projects in favour of creating a revamped OS and AI terminals.

The brand, which was taken over in 2022 by an affiliate of car maker Zhejiang Geely Holding Group, indicated it is going all in on AI in a series of posts on its Chinese social media pages.

Among its changes will be a complete AI-centric reconstruction of its Flyme OS, software currently based on Android, and fresh hardware.

It noted new products will “actively embrace top international large model teams such as OpenAI, and build a new AI ecosystem”.

Several comments from Shen Ziyu, CEO of the brand’s parent Xingji Meizu Group, appeared in China-based media outlets highlighting the handset player’s shift towards AI-led products.

Yicai Global reported the executive as stating smartphones relying solely on hardware upgrades and related competitive parameters no longer met consumer demand, with a new industry direction needed.

The news outlet noted Meizu planned to launch its first AI terminal device later this year.

Technology website Pandaily indicated calling an end to traditional smartphone projects would not mean an end to “phone-form” products. Instead, the company’s upcoming devices will be designed around heavy AI integration and interactive user experiences.

Integration of AI has been a major theme of handset releases and statements made by manufacturers this year, with Samsung strongly promoting the technology in the launch of its latest flagships and Deutsche Telekom last week teasing an app-free smartphone concept leaning heavily on the technology.