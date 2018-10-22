English
HomeDevicesNews

Apple takes a bite out of OnePlus 6T launch plans

22 OCT 2018

OnePlus rescheduled a launch event for its 6T smartphone for a day earlier than originally planned to avoid being overshadowed by an Apple affair booked for the same date.

Earlier this month, OnePlus confirmed it would take the wraps off the 6T on 30 October at an event in New York City. Shortly after the announcement, however, Apple revealed plans to hold its own event the same day at a separate location in the city.

OnePlus ultimately opted to shift its launch date to 29 October, a move CEO Pete Lau said in a blog post was “one of the most painful decisions we have ever made”. He added the goal of the change is to make sure the 6T launch gets the “time and attention it deserves”.

“We have only just begun our journey and cannot afford to let one of the most important products in our history be affected by another great product launch.”

In addition to expected technology upgrades, reports hinted the 6T will be the first OnePlus handset to secure an operator partner in the US, which would mark a significant breakthrough in a market where operators are the primary channel for device sales.

Lau acknowledged not all fans who bought an event ticket will be able to make the new date and noted all will be allowed to apply for a refund. For those still want to attend, he pledged OnePlus will cover any costs incurred in changing flight or hotel reservations.

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

Devices

Tags

