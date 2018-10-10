OnePlus confirms 6T launch date

OnePlus slated its new 6T handset to hit shelves on 6 November, just a week after its scheduled unveiling at an event in New York City on 30 October.

The company provided scant details in its announcement, but noted the launch will focus around the theme of “unlock your speed”. That appears to be a reference to a new feature called screen unlock coming to the 6T via an in-display fingerprint sensor, which OnePlus confirmed to CNET in September. The 6T will be the first OnePlus phone with the feature.

Final pricing and specifications have yet to be announced, but sources told CNET in August the device could carry a $550 price tag in the US.

Reports also hinted the 6T will be the first OnePlus handset to be offered through a US operator, T-Mobile US, in addition to open retail channels, a significant leg-up in a market where many consumers buy their device through their operator.

Fellow Chinese vendor Huawei was hoping for a similar breakthrough with its Mate 10 Pro earlier this year, but failed to secure an expected operator partnership with AT&T during growing political tensions with China. It is unclear how, or whether, OnePlus will be able to escape the same.