English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Africa 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
Mobile World Congress Shanghai 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Features
Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeDevicesNews

OnePlus on track for US operator backing

20 AUG 2018

OnePlus prepared to launch a smartphone in the US with support from operator T-Mobile US, giving it one-up on rival Huawei which struggled to secure backing in the market against a backdrop of concern over Chinese vendors.

Citing “several people familiar with the launch plans”, CNET reported OnePlus will deliver a specific version of its OnePlus 6T smartphone optimised for the T-Mobile network. This is likely to include 600MHz LTE compatibility, but will mean the device must also undergo a rigorous technical approvals process with the operator.

An unlocked version of OnePlus 6T will also be available through open market channels in the US.

While OnePlus is yet to announce OnePlus 6T, it typically updates its flagship models during the second half of the year. The device is likely to be an incremental upgrade refreshing the existing smartphone.

It had been expected earlier this year that Huawei would secure an operator partnership for one of its current high-end flagships, with the Mate 10 set to debut at AT&T. But the deal fell through, and since then Huawei and its peer ZTE have seen continued tough times in the US market.

With US/China relations hardly smooth, it is unclear how OnePlus would slip under the radar, although its lower profile than Huawei and ZTE may not be doing it any harm.

Author

Steve Costello

Steve works across all of Mobile World Live’s channels and played a lead role in the launch and ongoing success of our apps and devices services. He has been a journalist...More

Read more

Related

Qualcomm updates mid-tier Snapdragon line

Huawei eyes top smartphone spot by end-2019

Turing readies fresh assault on smartphone market
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: 5G and customer service shake up the US

Mobile Mix: Samsung Note 9 New York launch

Mobile Mix: Episode 9

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association