AR headset maker Magic Leap named Bain Capital executive Ross Rosenberg as its next CEO, replacing Peggy Johnson at the helm of the company from the start of November.

Magic Leap noted Johnson departs as it completes a multi-year transformation to focus on the enterprise and expand commercial deployment of its products.

During Johnson’s tenure, the company struck a string of high-profile collaborations, including with Meta Platforms, and launched the Magic Leap 2, promoted at the time as the most advanced AR technology for business.

Rosenberg is currently software portfolio executive at investment company Bain Capital. In his new role, the executive will be tasked with meeting “the needs and challenges of its target customers” as deployment of enterprise AR matures.

Earlier in his career, he held senior positions with energy sector player First Solar and industrial technology provider Belden, leading “the launch, development and acquisition of new technologies, products and services that drive innovation” for enterprises.