Nokia extended its Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) portfolio for the North American market with a pair of new 5G devices, offerings claimed to help operators provide reliable connectivity in urban and suburban areas.

The products comprise an outdoor receiver and a Wi-Fi 7 indoor gateway Nokia promoted as being designed “to meet the unique demands of the North American region”, with both capable of supporting “a broad range” of 4G and 5G bands.

Nokia’s FastMile 5G receiver is said to maximise “throughput in locations where signals may be weak”, the vendor notes, while its FastMile indoor 5G Gateway is claimed to “drastically” boost capacity and coverage by up to 35 per cent.

The two products are set for commercial availability later in Q3.

Jaimie Lenderman, research Manager and principal analyst at Omdia, said challenges including “signal interference, limited range, and reliance on line-of-sight conditions still impact the widespread adoption of FWA” by North American operators, despite the number of FWA subscribers in the region being projected to reach 25 million by 2028.

“Innovations like Nokia’s FastMile gateway solution are mitigating these issues, enabling operators to deliver high-speed FWA broadband services to users regardless of their location”, Lenderman added.